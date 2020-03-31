'How far we've come': Leicester fans are dreaming of a stunning signing

Could Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City be an option for Philippe Coutinho if Barcelona's Bayern Munich loanee returns to the Premier League?

Before you consign this latest transfer rumour to the garbage, the prospect of Philippe Coutinho fizzing through-balls to Jamie Vardy in the famous blue shirt of Leicester City might not be as outlandish as it initially appears.

According to the Mirror, Brendan Rodgers would absolutely jump at the chance to reunite with a player he set on the path to stardom at Liverpool.

While a deal for one of the world's elite play-makers would almost certainly set the Foxes back a club-record transfer fee, a couple of underwhelming years at Barcelona and Bayern Munich means his price-tag has fallen some way from the staggering heights of £142 million.

And if there is anyone who can make Coutinho feel like a king again, it’s Leicester’s toothy tactician.

"He's a brilliant young player, a fantastic young player,” Rodgers once told the Star of a man who very nearly inspired Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2014.

“He's a big, big talent. He has lit up the Premier League since he came to the club.”

The chances are that Coutinho will end up at a Tottenham, a Chelsea, a Manchester United or even an Arsenal.

But Leicester, who are sitting pretty above four of England’s biggest clubs in the table and set for a return to the Champions League, have a history when it comes to making the impossible possible.

