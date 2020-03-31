Quick links

'He'll have a great career': Reported Leeds and Arsenal target tipped for stardom

Danny Owen
A general view of the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are reportedly battling Premier League Arsenal for Atalanta's Serie A starlet Marco Carnesecchi.

Marco Carnesecchi of Italy U21 controls the ball during a training session on September 2, 2019 in Catania, Italy.

Reported Leeds United target Marco Carnesecchi has been tipped to enjoy a ‘great career’ in the game by fellow Italy U21 international Salvatore Esposito, in quotes reported by TuttoB.

Just two months after Marcelo Bielsa’s table-topping side snapped up Elia Caprile from Chievo Verone, it seems that the West Yorkshire giants have their hearts set on landing another young goalkeeper from A Serie B club.

Carnesecchi has impressed in a struggling Trapani side on loan from Atalanta with his virtuoso performances catching the eye of Leeds and Premier League giants Arsenal, according to TuttoB.

 

A 20-year-old shot-stopper who has already become a regular fixture in Italy’s U21 side, Carnesecchi idolises Juventus legend Gigi Buffon and prides himself upon his communication and focus between the sticks (Ita Sports Press).

And Esposito is certainly confident that Carnesecchi could be a success on English shores.

Marco Carnesecchi of Trapani Calcio during the Serie B match between Juve Stabia and Trapani Calcio at Stadio Romeo Menti Castellammare di Stabia Italy on 29 February 2020.

“He is a brother, we are very similar and we have the same ideals. We have a family with the same values ​​behind us, I see myself a lot. He is a great goalkeeper, he will have a great career,” says Esposito, the sibling of Inter Milan wonder-kid Sebastiano Esposito.

Leeds look certain to sign Illan Meslier on a permanent basis from Lorient sooner rather than later while Caprile appears to have been promoted to back-up duty with Kiko Casilla banned for the foreseeable future.

And with Kamil Miazek set to become a free agent when the season comes to an end, Carnessechi could potentially be Leeds’ new first choice at U23 level.

goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi of Italy looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Third Place Play-Off match between Italy and Ecuador at Gdynia Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

