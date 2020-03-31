Quick links

Aston Villa

Norwich City

Reading

Premier League

'Crazy': 25-year-old explains why he joined Aston Villa instead of Norwich in 2016

Danny Owen
A general view of Carrow Road, home of Norwich City FC prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Bolton Wanderers at Carrow Road on February 24, 2018 in Norwich,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Norwich City had a bid accepted for Aaron Tshibola in 2016 before the Reading midfielder joined Championship rivals Aston Villa.

Aaron Tshibola of Villa in action during the pre- season friendly between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on July 30, 2016 in Birmingham, England.

Aaron Tshibola has told the Sun that he never wanted to join Norwich City before his ill-fated £5 million move to Aston Villa, even though The Canaries had a bid accepted for the then-Reading starlet.

Four years ago, a London-born starlet found himself heading for the Madejski exit door in acrimonious circumstances almost as soon as he had forced his way into the Royals’ first-team plans.

Tshibola would eventually end up joining Villa in a £5 million deal with a club then coached by Roberto di Matteo fighting off competition from Championship rivals Norwich.

 

TEAMtalk claimed that the Anglian outfit had a £2 million bid accepted before a breakdown in negotiations closed the door to Carrow Road.

“I wanted to stay, I had asked to stay and now they were telling me they weren’t sure. My head was flying and then I heard from the club that Norwich had a bid accepted and then rejected because of a clause Reading wanted,” said Tshibola, who is now playing in Portugal with Aves.

Aaron Tshibola of Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 match between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on January 08, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

“I had no knowledge about it and it had been accepted, it was all over the news. It was crazy, I didn’t even want to go there, and I felt like I was being sacrificed because the club could get some money out of me.”

Tshibola would only make eight league appearances in Aston Villa colours before being farmed out on a series of loan deals.

But, after spells in Belgium, Scotland and, erm, Milton Keynes, Tshibola is now looking to rebuild his reputation in the Primeira Liga against the likes of Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon.

It's tempting to wonder, however, how different life would have been if he had joined a Norwich side who would end up storming to the Championship title with a team chock-full of exciting young talents under Daniel Farke.

Aaron Tshibola of Kilmarnock vies with Stuart Armstrong of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch