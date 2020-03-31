Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Championship owner claims his struggling side's players are as good as Leeds United's

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa (L) manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are top of the league under Marcelo Bielsa and dreaming of the Premier League, which cannot be said of Huddersfield Town.

Marcelo Bielsa (L) manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson believes the Terriers are stronger than Yorkshire rivals Leeds United in many departments, hailing the way Marcelo Bielsa has crafted a side far better than the sum of its parts while speaking to the And He Takes That Chance podcast.

When the Championship season was postponed indefinitely due to the global health pandemic, Leeds were top of the table and just nine games away from a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are 17 places further down, a staggering 29 points adrift of their white-clad neighbours.

 

That in itself is a reflection of the miracles Bielsa has worked since taking charge at Elland Road two years ago, with a legendary tactician completely transforming a group of players who finished in the bottom half during a disappointing 2017/18 season under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper have gone from average to awesome while Bielsa has also coaxed career-best performances out of Ben White, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez.

And Hodgkinson suggests that Leeds’ rapid rise is a reflection of the impact one manager can make.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds,...

"When we got promoted (to the top-flight in 2017) we got promoted because we had a manager (David Wagner) who had a system that was better than the players we had, which is what is happening at Leeds,” he says.

"Bielsa's way of playing [is better than that squad]. If you cut those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two.

"I believe we've got better players in most positions.”

Huddersfield fans can only dream about what the likes of Karlan Grant, Emile Smith-Rowe, Chris Willock and Juninho Bacuna could achieve under the managerial mastermind Bielsa.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch