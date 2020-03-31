'Bright future': Manager claims Celtic and Rangers want to sign £1.5m ace

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic are reportedly battling for Gillingham's Jack Tucker - will Steven Gerrard or Neil Lennon win the race?

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in signing £1.5 million Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, manager Steve Evans has confirmed to the Scottish Sun.

A Kent-born 20-year-old who has risen through the ranks at Priestfield, Tucker already appears to be heading for the exit just months after bursting onto the scene for the League One outfit.

The Mail reported last week that Gillingham may be forced to cash in on their prized asset with the global health pandemic likely to hit the club’s finances very hard indeed.

Celtic and Rangers were linked, along with Leeds United, Southampton, Norwich City and West Ham.

And Evans has admitted that both Old Firm giants have been keeping very close tabs on Tucker ahead of a potential summer battle for a £1.5 million-rated centre-half.

“Jack has everything. He’s two-footed, is good in the air and he’s a competitor. He’s got a bright future, make no mistake,” said one of the most outspoken managers in the game.

“I know Ross Wilson at Rangers well. He’s got an extensive scouting network. They’ve watched Jack numerous times. I know Celtic have, too.

“It would be more of a shock to me if they weren’t watching him.”

Celtic have a fine track record when it comes to snapping up promising youngsters before selling them on for a substantial profit, as the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and co will attest.

Tucker may be handed the sizeable challenge of filling a Kristoffer Ajer-shaped hole in Neil Lennon’s back line with the Norwegian’s agent all-but confirming that his time at Parkhead is coming to an end.