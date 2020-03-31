Clapdaddie TikTok drama explained - from Ava Leeigh reveal to Discord receipts

Internet scandals are nothing new, but TikTok's most recent drama is proving to be one of the most shocking and contentious yet.

Clapdaddie, a TikTok user who rose to fame last summer, has been accused of preying on underage trans men.

Now, the sensitive nature of the topic has resulted in everyone on the internet throwing their two cents in, but we thought it best to take a distanced look and break down what has really happened.

BLING BLING: How to get the sparkle effect on TikTok

Who is Clapdaddie?

Clapdaddie is really Colton, a 22 year old from California.

Colton rose to fame on TikTok back in August 2019, when he uploaded a video of himself dressed as a mafioso character called JJ to his Clapdaddie account. This was the start of the TikTok Mafia and many users followed creating their own “mafic oc” (“oc” is short for original character) who either work for or are against JJ).

The TikTok Mafia are far from a real criminal group, instead they are just like members of a cosplaying club.

It wasn't long before Clapdaddie had fellow TikTokkers joining him in the Mafia, notably Ava Leigh, who goes on to have a crucial role in exposing Clapdaddie.

Clapdaddie drama on TikTok kicks off

It all started when Ava (who we found on TikTok @ava_leeigh) posted a video to TikTok addressing the situation with Clapdaddie.

In this video, Ava said: "He [Clapdaddie] has a clear history of fetishising trans men and also being very inappropriate towards minors. I've heard several first-hand accounts of minors interacting with Colton and Colton saying sexual things to them, being flirty with them or just otherwise being very inappropriate towards them."

And with that first video, accusations and evidence started to pour out onto the internet. TikTok users @bara.png, @vegetarian_water, and @plxnetboy all came forward. We will not share their accounts of their history with Clapdaddie, but you can head to their TikTok pages to hear what they have to say.

Discord chats reveal Clapdaddie's intentions

One TikTok user, an older man named @oneguysopinion has done the research to prove Clapdaddie has been sending inappropriate messages to underaged trans men.

He obtained screenshots of chats with three different men who said they had been manipulated and preyed upon by Clapdaddie, while they were under the age of 18.

All of these chats came from the same Discord account, with the same unique ID #2002.

What has Clapdaddie said about the accusations?

Clapdaddie was quick to address the allegations online and released a series of TikTok videos talking about the situation, what Ava had said, and those who had come forward.

Speaking about what Ava had to say on TikTok, Clapdaddie said it was "really shocking and it really hurts."

Many have not been satisfied with Clapdaddie's response thus far, so we'll have to see where he takes the drama next.

Don't forget to stay social. Check out our best films to watch on Netflix Party guide.