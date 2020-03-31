Charlie Adam responds to potential Rangers return & makes Gerrard claim

Charlie Adam started his senior career at Rangers.

Charlie Adam has stated on his personal Instagram account that 'these decisions are never made by me' when he was asked about a potential return to Rangers.

The Reading midfielder was taking part in a question and answer session on his Instagram story, as he also claimed that Steven Gerrard needs 'a couple of players' at Rangers and he 'can be successful'.

It has been a testing season for Gerrard at Ibrox, who before the turn of the year would have felt that his side were well and truly breathing down the knecks of their rivals. But their run of form since the return from the winter break has been a worry.

Nonetheless, this was Adam's response on his personal Instagram account when he was asked about a return to Ibrox, as he also shared his thoughts on Gerrard.

"These decisions are never made by me," Adam told his Instagram followers.

On whether he thinks Gerrard is the man to bring success to Rangers: "Yeah, he is the right man and he will deliver. He has the right management team around him and with a couple of players, he can be successful."

The current global health pandemic has wrecked havoc across the globe, with the UK currently on lockdown, as there is no clear sign as to when life will return to normal.

Give the postponements of games across the land, it has raised the question about what should happen to this current campaign.

Celtic are sitting top of the tree having played a game extra than their Old Firm rivals, as some have suggested that the Bhoys should be crowned champions if the season cannot be completed.