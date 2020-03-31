Quick links

Celtic

Celtic-linked star is better than Elyounoussi - and he's absolutely free

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic could save themselves a fortune by signing Robbie Brady instead of Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Robbie Brady of Burnley (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Stephen Ward during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on February 12, 2017 in...

Neil Lennon is in limbo at the moment with regards to the Celtic players whose contract expire in June.

The likes of Craig Gordon and Jonny Hayes are months away from being Bosmans, as things stand, but there's also the matter of Mohamed Elyounoussi and Fraser Forster.

Subscribe

Those two are at Celtic on season-long loans from Southampton.

Forster has been immense and has saved a number of penalties this season, including against Alfredo Morelos in a League Cup final in December, while Elyounoussi looked the business prior to getting injured in October.

 

According to The Independent, the Hoops will have to shell out £10 million to sign the Southampton winger on a permanent basis, but should Lennon just focus on signing Robbie Brady for free instead?

Team Talk reported on Sunday that Celtic are interested in the left-sided Burnley attacker, who will be available to leave Turf Moor for free in a few months.

Elyounoussi and Brady aren't the same type of wide players, but the Irishman might be a better and much cheaper alternative.

The Norway international joined the Saints in 2018 but didn't make a single Premier League appearance during the 2018-19 campaign following his £16 million move, which is a damning indictment. Brady, on the other hand, is a tried-and-tested quantity in England's top flight and with that wand of a left foot, the Bhoys should expect competition if and when his contract runs out.

It isn't an exact science, but if Elyounoussi can take the Premiership by storm despite seriously flopping in the Premier League, then why wouldn't Brady, who was Burnley's all-time record signing at the time of joining in 2016 for £13 million, be less of a threat than him in Scotland's top flight?

There's no reason to believe the 28-year-old wouldn't be a fine asset for Celtic in the Premiership and given he's £10 million cheaper than Elyounoussi, it's a no-brainer from a business and football point of view.

Mohamed Elyounoussi of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

d

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch