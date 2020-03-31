Celtic-linked star is better than Elyounoussi - and he's absolutely free

Celtic could save themselves a fortune by signing Robbie Brady instead of Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Neil Lennon is in limbo at the moment with regards to the Celtic players whose contract expire in June.

The likes of Craig Gordon and Jonny Hayes are months away from being Bosmans, as things stand, but there's also the matter of Mohamed Elyounoussi and Fraser Forster.

Subscribe

Those two are at Celtic on season-long loans from Southampton.

Forster has been immense and has saved a number of penalties this season, including against Alfredo Morelos in a League Cup final in December, while Elyounoussi looked the business prior to getting injured in October.

According to The Independent, the Hoops will have to shell out £10 million to sign the Southampton winger on a permanent basis, but should Lennon just focus on signing Robbie Brady for free instead?

Team Talk reported on Sunday that Celtic are interested in the left-sided Burnley attacker, who will be available to leave Turf Moor for free in a few months.

Elyounoussi and Brady aren't the same type of wide players, but the Irishman might be a better and much cheaper alternative.

The Norway international joined the Saints in 2018 but didn't make a single Premier League appearance during the 2018-19 campaign following his £16 million move, which is a damning indictment. Brady, on the other hand, is a tried-and-tested quantity in England's top flight and with that wand of a left foot, the Bhoys should expect competition if and when his contract runs out.

It isn't an exact science, but if Elyounoussi can take the Premiership by storm despite seriously flopping in the Premier League, then why wouldn't Brady, who was Burnley's all-time record signing at the time of joining in 2016 for £13 million, be less of a threat than him in Scotland's top flight?

There's no reason to believe the 28-year-old wouldn't be a fine asset for Celtic in the Premiership and given he's £10 million cheaper than Elyounoussi, it's a no-brainer from a business and football point of view.

d