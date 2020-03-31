Celtic boss makes heartbreaking revelation about Marian Shved

The struggling Celtic winger hasn't flown back to his homeland, like so many of his team-mates.

Neil Lennon has revealed that some Celtic players have taken Marian Shved under their wing after struggling with isolation.

A lot of the Hoops' foreign contingent have returned to their home countries while Scottish football remains on hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

The likes of Olivier Ntcham, Jozo Simunovic and Tom Rogic are just some of the Celtic players who have left Glasgow as of late.

Shved remains in the Scottish city, and Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live that the rarely-seen winger's wife is back in his native Ukraine, but the 22-year-old is being looked after by some of his team-mates and even had a training session at Lennoxtown on Monday.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We've got one player, Marian Shved from Ukraine. His wife is in Ukraine so he's on his own. A couple of the lads have taken him under his wing and keeping an eye on him, making sure he's okay.

"His English isn't great. He was in today doing a little bit with one of the other players in a bit of a two-man training session."

It's hard not to feel very sorry for Shved. Even before this crisis, the young attacker had only managed 15 minutes of Premiership football under Lennon this season and seemed totally out of the picture.

And the fact that he's been spending a lot of time on his own during this worrying period is truly heartbreaking.

Shved joined Celtic under Brendan Rodgers a little over a year ago, though he was loaned back to Karpaty Lviv and only arrived in Glasgow last summer.

But it's been a first season to forget for a number of reasons now.