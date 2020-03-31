'Can't rule anything out': Midfielder who left Liverpool in 2012 reacts to potential return

Charlie Adam left Liverpool in 2012.

Charlie Adam has stated on his personal Instagram account that he 'can't rule anything out' after he was asked about a potential return to Liverpool as a coach.

The former Scotland midfielder left Liverpool in 2012 after spending one season at Anfield and is currently playing for Championship side Reading.

The Reds have been flying high for a number of seasons now under Jurgen Klopp and after winning their sixth European Cup last season, they are now two wins away from becoming champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

Nonetheless, during a question and answer story on his personal Instagram account, Adam was asked the following question regarding Liverpool.

On returning to Liverpool as coach: "I wanna keep playing as long as possible," Adam told his Instagram followers. "Coaching can take you anywhere, so you can't rule anything out."

If there is a former Liverpool midfielder who perhaps will be walking the touchlines of Anfield in these coming years then it will most likely be Steven Gerrard.

He is currently the manager of Rangers where he is hoping to end Celtic's dominance, although, he has found life tough once again this term.

But that wouldn't rule out Adam potentially being a coach of some capacity on Merseyside, whether it's with the youngsters or behind the scenes in some way, but he may have to prove himself elsewhere before he is considered.