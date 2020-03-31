'Best get new owners then': Some Tottenham fans react after recent developments

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has spoken about his future.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction to Harry Kane's comments about his future to Jamie Redknapp during a live Q and A on Instagram.

Kane was asked about his Spurs future by the Sky Sports pundit, as he refused to rule out an exit and made it clear that if the team isn't progressing then he won't stay in North London 'for the sake of it'.

It's not something the Spurs fans want to hear, but it isn't a surprise to them given how they have stagnated since the start of last season.

Even though they reached the Champions League final last term, the signs were there in the Premier League in regards to their performances and it has all unravelled during this campaign.

Spurs have been craving a trophy for a number of years now and despite boasting one of the best starting XI's under Mauricio Pochettino, their moment in the spotlight never came.

Now, Jose Mourinho is in the hot seat to try and deliver a trophy, and if they cannot do so next season then Spurs fans will fear the worst about losing their star man.

It was also pointed out by some of the fans that Daniel Levy has to show more ambition and his lack of it is seemingly hurting them.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Kane's comments:

That’s Kane off then. When he got aurier, Davies, Lamela and Sanchez behind him why would he stay? — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 29, 2020

Why do I always think Jamie is an Agent Provocateur trying to divide Tottenham! — Shropshire Hotspur ENIC & VAR Out (@FreindlyFire01) March 29, 2020

It's the start of him basically saying he wants out. Don't blame him at all. — Boxing fan (@BoxingNigel) March 29, 2020

'Elite professional wants his team to be successful shocker' — SimonTHFC (@SMTHFC1) March 29, 2020

No change from what he’s always said regarding where he wants us to go. Realistically he will have to move to achieve that though I’m afraid. Although obviously I hope I’m wrong.



Might help if he stopped getting injured for prolonged periods of time himself though. — The Spurs Compendium (@SpursCompendium) March 29, 2020

I think it’s time to accept Harry will be gone if Levy doesn’t show some ambition. — robert de'ath (@rob_death84) March 29, 2020

Wake up call for you mr levy!!!!! — Marc steptoe (@Steppy84) March 29, 2020

Best get new owners then — Mark Smith (@Smudge1979) March 29, 2020