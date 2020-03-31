Quick links

'Best get new owners then': Some Tottenham fans react after recent developments

Amir Mir
Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Manchester,...
Amir Mir Profile
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has spoken about his future.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter have provided a mixed reaction to Harry Kane's comments about his future to Jamie Redknapp during a live Q and A on Instagram. 

Kane was asked about his Spurs future by the Sky Sports pundit, as he refused to rule out an exit and made it clear that if the team isn't progressing then he won't stay in North London 'for the sake of it'. 

 

It's not something the Spurs fans want to hear, but it isn't a surprise to them given how they have stagnated since the start of last season.

Even though they reached the Champions League final last term, the signs were there in the Premier League in regards to their performances and it has all unravelled during this campaign. 

Spurs have been craving a trophy for a number of years now and despite boasting one of the best starting XI's under Mauricio Pochettino, their moment in the spotlight never came.

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

Now, Jose Mourinho is in the hot seat to try and deliver a trophy, and if they cannot do so next season then Spurs fans will fear the worst about losing their star man.

It was also pointed out by some of the fans that Daniel Levy has to show more ambition and his lack of it is seemingly hurting them.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to Kane's comments: 

