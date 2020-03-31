Arsenal linked with hitman who was labelled 'the boss' by Mbappe in 2018

Antoine Griezmann is seemingly on Arsenal's radar for the next transfer window.

Another summer transfer window awaits Arsenal to see whether they can finally take that long-awaited step back into Champions League football.

If they are to do so then the personnel they allow into the Emirates Stadium will be crucial to how Mikel Arteta's first full season as Arsenal boss shapes up next term.

One man they have been touted to sign was labelled as 'the boss' by his French teammate, Kylian Mbappe in 2018, as quoted by Four Four Two.

Spanish outlet, Sport, recently claimed that the Gunners are among a number of clubs who are keen on Barcelona forward, Antonie Griezmann.

Griezmann is a World Cup winner and one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe on his day and is clearly well thought of by those who have played with him.

Prior to France winning the World Cup in 2018, they reached the finals of the European Championships on home soil, with Griezmann showing the world that he is capable of standing up and making himself known on the big stage.

Mbappe stated two years ago: "I think that he is the boss since the Euro already. When you end the European Championship the best goal-scorer in your own country, you show the world that you have the shoulders to handle the pressure.

"It's true that he went through a bad patch following the competition but he showed how [much of] an amazing player he was and he is by scoring goal after goal."

Griezmann has taken his game to another level since and has proven that he is more than worthy of wearing the Arsenal shirt and scoring goals for them.

But it has to be questioned whether they need someone like him in their attack given the plethora of forward-thinking players they have in their team.

However, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they do lose him then the French star might not be a like for like replacement, but someone who could potentially fill a very difficult void.