Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly vying for player they first locked horns over in 2015, when he was £50m cheaper

Aiden Cusick
Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Luka Jovic before.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be in for the same Real Madrid striker this summer, according to The Mirror.

The newspaper claims Arsenal will consider a move for Luka Jovic if he's allowed to leave Real, with Tottenham among the clubs said to be waiting in the wings.

 
 

Jovic cost the Spanish giants a reported fee of £55 million from Frankfurt last summer, but he has scored just twice in 24 games since then and how much it would take to acquire his services this time around remains to be seen.

Whatever the asking price, it is likely to be considerably higher than the £6m figure for which the Serbian's first club, Red Star Belgrade, were reportedly requesting when Arsenal and Tottenham initially showed an interest in 2015.

The north London rivals were monitoring the then 17-year-old, who was already being dubbed 'the new Falcao' and had been the subject of a failed £2m bid from Atletico Madrid, according to The Mail.

Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring his second goal during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Strasbourg on September 16, 2017, at Louis II Stadium...

And, depending on what Real Madrid say, the pair may wish they had acted on their interest there and then.

Arsenal and Tottenham fans would Jovic be a worthwhile addition to your side?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch