Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly vying for player they first locked horns over in 2015, when he was £50m cheaper

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Luka Jovic before.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be in for the same Real Madrid striker this summer, according to The Mirror.

The newspaper claims Arsenal will consider a move for Luka Jovic if he's allowed to leave Real, with Tottenham among the clubs said to be waiting in the wings.

Jovic cost the Spanish giants a reported fee of £55 million from Frankfurt last summer, but he has scored just twice in 24 games since then and how much it would take to acquire his services this time around remains to be seen.

Whatever the asking price, it is likely to be considerably higher than the £6m figure for which the Serbian's first club, Red Star Belgrade, were reportedly requesting when Arsenal and Tottenham initially showed an interest in 2015.

The north London rivals were monitoring the then 17-year-old, who was already being dubbed 'the new Falcao' and had been the subject of a failed £2m bid from Atletico Madrid, according to The Mail.

And, depending on what Real Madrid say, the pair may wish they had acted on their interest there and then.

Arsenal and Tottenham fans would Jovic be a worthwhile addition to your side?