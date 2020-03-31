A guide for where and how to catch zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is nearing the end of its first month which means that players will soon be able to participate in Easter and Earth Day events. However, with the arrival of April, it also means that some fish will be leaving while replaced by others. One of these fish you'll be able to catch is the zebra turkeyfish and here you'll discover where, when and how you can catch this tiny fishy.

You can check out a list of the fish leaving Animal Crossing New Horizons after March which includes the likes of Stringfish and Sturgeon fish. With them disappearing from the game, you naturally won't be able to catch them until they make their return or unless you time travel into the future.

While you won't be able to catch the aforementioned fish, you will at least be able to prize some new nibblers such as the zebra turkeyfish.

Where to catch zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can catch the zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons from the sea.

The zebra turkeyfish is said to appear at all times during the day so it shouldn't take you too long to add it to your Animal Crossing New Horizons museum.

As for what months it appears, Northern Hemisphere players can catch it between the months of April and November, while Southern Hemisphere players are said to be able to get it during October to May.

How to catch zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You can catch the zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons by fishing in the sea at anytime between April and November.

To speed up the process of catching zebra turkeyfish, you'll want to scatter fish bait into the sea and you'll also want to look out for tiny shadows only.

When a tiny fish approaches your line and begins to nibble, you only want to press A when it takes a proper bite.

Once it has bitten, you don't need to hammer the A button as that does nothing aside from damage your console.

Remember that you won't always catch the zebra turkeyfish your heart desires as you may catch junk and other fish before eventually capturing your desired prize.

What is the selling price for a zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The selling price for a zebra turkeyfish in Animal Crossing New Horizons is 500 bells.

Yes, this is a measly fee compared to the stringfish which sells for 15,000 bells, but you'll still want to catch the zebra turkeyfish to add it to your museum.