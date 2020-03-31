Barreleye fish shadow size and how to catch in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Everything you must know about the shadow size of the barreleye fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons and how to catch it.

There are plenty of fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons that you'll be able to catch during the month of April while others disappear. It's a shame that fish such as sturgeon and stringfish are disappearing because their value is quite high, but one fish you can catch all year round is barreleye. Here you'll find everything you need to know about its shadow size and how to catch so you can add it to your museum.

Before you go about trying to catch a barreleye, you should first have a rod that isn't flimsy and you should also know how to make fish bait. The latter ingredient isn't wholly necessary for capturing the rare fishy, but it can make things proceed a lot quicker.

Now, provided you have the necessary tools and ingredients, below you'll discover how to catch the prized beauty. Warning: you will need a lot of patience.

When can you catch a barreleye fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Animal Crossing New Horizons players in the Northern Hemisphere can catch a barreleye fish during any month of the year.

While it can be caught during any month and quarter, you can only catch it between the hours of 21:00 and 04:00.

Rather than staying up in the thick of night to do some fishing, you can easily time travel to complete the task during the day as opposed to when you should be sleeping.

What is the shadow size of the barreleye fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Players will want to be looking out for a certain size of shadow when trying to catch the barreleye fish in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Instead of throwing your line at something long and big, you'll instead only want to bother with tiny sized shadows.

This doesn't guarantee that you'll catch a barreleye as there are other fish you'll catch as well as possibly junk, but it's the shadow size you must be seeking.

How to catch the barreleye fish

Rather than fishing atop a clifftop or in a river mouth, you will instead want to be fishing in the sea.

Have plenty of fish bait on you so you can scatter it into the waves, and then throw your line when a tiny shadow appears.

Remember only to press A when the shadowy fish takes a proper bite as opposed to a nibble.

With the barreleye fish being rare, it'll take you quite a bit of time to catch it. But, when you eventually do, you'll be able to add it to your museum as well as sell following ones you catch for 15,000 bells.