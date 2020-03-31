'Already thinking of next year': Ian Wright reacts to what Tottenham star said about Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was non-committal on his future.

Pundit Ian Wright has told BBC Radio Five Live that he thinks Tottenham star Harry Kane isn't going anywhere after his comments about Jose Mourinho.

The Daily Mail published comments from Kane on Sunday, and he was unsurprisingly asked whether he sees his long-term future at Tottenham.

Kane replied by saying he couldn't really say yes or no, and that whilst he loves Spurs, he won't stay at the club for the sake of it.

It's clear that Kane wants to win trophies, but he turns 27 this summer and has yet to win anything with Tottenham, where he has become a hero.

Kane would ideally love to stay and win at Tottenham, and he seemed willing to see what Jose Mourinho a chance to get his ideas into the side in his first pre-season this summer.

Kane would no doubt attract huge interest if he did want to leave Spurs, and his comments have left some fans worried that he could be eyeing an exit in the near future.

Now, pundit Ian Wright has suggested that Kane's comments about Mourinho were important, because it points towards him wanting to play for Mourinho next season rather than move on.

Wright added that he feels sorry for Spurs fans who are having to read that Kane may move on, when Tottenham may still have a chance to win trophies under Mourinho next season.

“They've got a manager who is a notorious winner,” said Wright. “He did say as well that next season will be the first time the gaffer will have had a pre-season, to bed his values into the team. That says to me that he’s somebody who is already thinking of next year so he’s not going anywhere. But if next year happens and it goes like it has been, then we can start digging out quotes and saying Harry Kane is leaving.”

“I feel sorry for the Spurs fans in this instance as people are blasting it all over the place. Once I’d read that, next year once the manager gets the chance, you don’t know, so let's wait until next year. Do I think they’ll win it? You don’t know. In the next couple of seasons, with that manager, he’s going to try to build on it.”

“With this manager, like Kane said, I’d give him a chance in pre-season to get his values into the team, I’d do next season and I’d see where it goes. He’s said next year, he’s going to do that, so we’ve got to give him next year. He wants to win a Premier League medal, he wants to win medals, and he’s going to give the manager another year and then he’ll have to look elsewhere because you can’t have that kind of ability, be that kind of goalscorer, and not win anything,” he added.