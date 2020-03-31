Quick links

Agent appears to claim £16m Pochettino target rejected Tottenham transfer three times

Olly Dawes
Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019
Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign Mateo Musacchio on a number of occasions.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2019

Tottenham Hotspur missed out on a host of players under Mauricio Pochettino, often leaving fans a little frustrated.

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is the key name in the list having failed to sign him last summer, but he's far from the only Argentinian Pochettino tried to sign.

In 2014, Pochettino wanted to make Mateo Musacchio one of his first signings, attempting to lure him from Villarreal to North London.

 

No deal materialised, and after Spurs instead signed Federico Fazio from Sevilla, Musacchio was quoted by Sky Sports as saying that he rejected the move a it wasn't right for him.

In 2017, Musacchio did end up leaving Villarreal, joining AC Milan in a £16million move. The 29-year-old has now made 73 appearances for the Italian side, but has just over a year left on his deal.

The centre back could be on the move again in the future, and his agent Marcelo Lombilla has told Milan News that they actually rejected Tottenham twice in 2017.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

That would make it three times that Musacchio rejected Spurs, once in 2014 and twice in 2017, before accepting a move to Milan 'in 30 seconds' as he always wanted a move to the San Siro.

“He is good at Milan, he has always loved the club and has always wanted it,” said Lombilla. “In 2017 we said no twice to Tottenham, and in 30 seconds we said yes to Milan. Things split in two, if we don't see it in the same way with the club then we will evaluate how to continue. Mateo has a one-year contract left and will have to evaluate his future,” he added.

Mateo Musacchio of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and AC Milan at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on September 15, 2019 in Verona, Italy.

