£30m Mourinho target makes comment about atmosphere at Tottenham's ground

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has told the Byline Podcast that the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium was amazing when he played there.

Tottenham took on Norwich in the FA Cup earlier this year, with the Canaries causing an upset by knocking Jose Mourinho’s side out on penalties.

Aarons claimed that he knew Spurs would be well organised, but Norwich were determined to seize their opportunity to get through.

“We knew that playing against a Jose Mourinho side, that they’d be solid and hard to beat. We felt we could go there and get somewhere. The atmosphere was great, we took 9,000 fans and the place was buzzing,” Aarons said.

“Our manager kept saying to us that ‘this is really set up for us to put on a real good show and get something from the game’. As soon as it went to extra time, as a team, we felt at our fittest and thought we could get something.”

Aarons’ positive comments about Tottenham’s stadium could be good news, as Jose Mourinho reportedly wants him to play more regularly there next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham want to sign the Norwich defender, who is valued at £30 million, if the Canaries go down.

Daniel Farke’s side have struggled since returning to the top flight, but Aarons has been one of their star performers.

The rapid right-back looks at home in the Premier League and if Norwich are relegated, it will be very difficult for them to keep hold of the 20-year-old.