£30m Mourinho target makes comment about atmosphere at Tottenham's ground

John Verrall
Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Max Aarons of Norwich City celebrates after Jamal Lewis scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Leicester City at Carrow Road on February 28,...

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has told the Byline Podcast that the atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium was amazing when he played there.

Tottenham took on Norwich in the FA Cup earlier this year, with the Canaries causing an upset by knocking Jose Mourinho’s side out on penalties.

Aarons claimed that he knew Spurs would be well organised, but Norwich were determined to seize their opportunity to get through.

 

“We knew that playing against a Jose Mourinho side, that they’d be solid and hard to beat. We felt we could go there and get somewhere. The atmosphere was great, we took 9,000 fans and the place was buzzing,” Aarons said.

“Our manager kept saying to us that ‘this is really set up for us to put on a real good show and get something from the game’. As soon as it went to extra time, as a team, we felt at our fittest and thought we could get something.”

Aarons’ positive comments about Tottenham’s stadium could be good news, as Jose Mourinho reportedly wants him to play more regularly there next season.

Max Aarons of Norwich City takes on Trezeguet during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham want to sign the Norwich defender, who is valued at £30 million, if the Canaries go down.

Daniel Farke’s side have struggled since returning to the top flight, but Aarons has been one of their star performers.

The rapid right-back looks at home in the Premier League and if Norwich are relegated, it will be very difficult for them to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

