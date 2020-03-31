Quick links

Leeds United

£20m-rated drops hint about leaving Leeds for good

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring the opening goal
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 23-year-old winger is only on loan at Leeds United.

Jack Harrison (L) of Leeds United competes with Andy Yiadom of Reading during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds,...

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has intimated that he wouldn't be against returning to parent club Manchester City and playing under Pep Guardiola next season.

Harrison has been on loan at Elland Road for the past two season.

The 23-year-old was linked with a permanent move to Leeds last summer, but it ended up being a second temporary spell after the Whites were quoted £20 million [The Sun].

The English winger is a lot more consistent under Marcelo Bielsa now than he was last season.

 

At the moment, Harrison has five goals and seven assists in 37 Championship games. Last season, he clocked four goals and three assists from 39 outings.

He has another two years to go on his contract with the reigning Premier League champions, and Harrison hints that although he has learned a lot under Bielsa since 2018, he might not be against a stint with the Sky Blues' senior side next term.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "It’s an exciting opportunity if I was to go back to Man City and work again with Pep Guardiola. What I’ve learnt with Marcelo I can take anywhere and if it is back there, it’s another great opportunity for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last two years and I can take it wherever it may take me.”

These are pretty ominous comments if you're a United fan and have designs on him sticking around. Then again can you blame Harrison for potentially wanting to play for Manchester City? Not really. They're a massive club.

The good news is that Guardiola is so spoiled for choice at Eastlands and Harrison probably isn't going to have much of a long-term future there, which might enable Bielsa to bring him back if and when Leeds are back in the Premier League next season.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch