£20m-rated drops hint about leaving Leeds for good

The 23-year-old winger is only on loan at Leeds United.

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has intimated that he wouldn't be against returning to parent club Manchester City and playing under Pep Guardiola next season.

Harrison has been on loan at Elland Road for the past two season.

The 23-year-old was linked with a permanent move to Leeds last summer, but it ended up being a second temporary spell after the Whites were quoted £20 million [The Sun].

The English winger is a lot more consistent under Marcelo Bielsa now than he was last season.

At the moment, Harrison has five goals and seven assists in 37 Championship games. Last season, he clocked four goals and three assists from 39 outings.

He has another two years to go on his contract with the reigning Premier League champions, and Harrison hints that although he has learned a lot under Bielsa since 2018, he might not be against a stint with the Sky Blues' senior side next term.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "It’s an exciting opportunity if I was to go back to Man City and work again with Pep Guardiola. What I’ve learnt with Marcelo I can take anywhere and if it is back there, it’s another great opportunity for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last two years and I can take it wherever it may take me.”

These are pretty ominous comments if you're a United fan and have designs on him sticking around. Then again can you blame Harrison for potentially wanting to play for Manchester City? Not really. They're a massive club.

The good news is that Guardiola is so spoiled for choice at Eastlands and Harrison probably isn't going to have much of a long-term future there, which might enable Bielsa to bring him back if and when Leeds are back in the Premier League next season.