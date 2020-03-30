Will Persona 5 Royal come to Nintendo Switch after PS4 release?

Lots of Nintendo fans are still holding out hope for Persona 5 Royal coming to Switch after its PS4 release.

Persona 5 Royal comes out on PlayStation 4 tomorrow and its reviews have been overwhelmingly positive with many agreeing that it's the king of JRPGs from the past decade. While Sony loyalists have another brilliant exclusive to enjoy, there are still plenty of Nintendo Switch fans who are hoping that it'll eventually make the transition to their console of choice.

Atlus aren't strangers to the Nintendo Switch as Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is one of their games, and Catherine Full Body is making its way to the console in June. In addition to all of this, Joker from Persona 5 Royal is a DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with his own stage and soundtrack.

However, while Joker is on Nintendo's console through a different game, will Atlus' JRPG masterpiece ever follow in his footsteps?

Will Persona 5 Royal be on Nintendo Switch?

Persona 5 Royal will not be on Nintendo Switch when the game launches on March 31st.

Atlus haven't announced that Persona 5 Royal will ever come to the Nintendo Switch, but they have told fans to "keep telling us what you want".

While there's nothing to report about it officially coming to the handheld console, there is reason to believe that a release could plausibly happen sometime in the future.

As previously mentioned, Joker is a DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, rather than hyping up Persona 5 Royal as everyone had anticipated, his appearance was instead used to promote Persona 5 Scramble which is factually coming to the Switch.

In addition to Joker and Persona 5 Scramble being on/coming to Nintendo Switch, there's also Catherine Full Body which will make its Switch debut in June.

Although none of this confirms that Persona 5 Royal will ever land on Nintendo's console, the appearance of Joker in another game, plus the planned releases of Persona 5 Scramble and Catherine Full Body, does suggest that Atlus could eventually give the fans what their hearts desire.

Persona 5 Royal is indeed a ridiculously massive game, but there have been equally as big (and bigger) games launched on the Nintendo Switch such as Dragon Quest XI S and The Witcher 3.

Fans shouldn't treat the Royal expansion as a definite for Nintendo's console, but - at the very least - there is hope for those who desperately want the luxury of being able to play a 100+ hour game wherever and whenever.