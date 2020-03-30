Why is The Incredible Hulk not on Disney Plus? Fans left frustrated as Marvel marathons put on hold

Marvel fans hoping to re-watch all of the MCU on Disney+ have been disappointed as several key films are missing.

At long last, a whole five months after the US, the Disney+ streaming service has finally made its way to the UK and the majority of Europe.

The wait has been a painful one for many, especially for fans waiting for the Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, as well as those who were eager to re-watch the films in Marvel's MCU.

And, thanks to the isolation measures imposed thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, now is the perfect time to embark on a mega Marvel movie marathon.

However, for fans hoping to watch every single film in the MCU on Disney+, there are a few notable absentees in the list of films.

The MCU on Disney Plus

When fans were promised a world of Marvel content on Disney+, they were not going to be let down.

The streaming service launched in the UK on March 24th with a whopping 20 films in the MCU.

However, as die-hard fans will note, there are actually 23 films in the MCU in total, but what's missing?

That would be 2008's The Incredible Hulk, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Why is The Incredible Hulk not on Disney Plus?

The Incredible Hulk is not on Disney+ because the film's distributing rights are owned by Universal Pictures and the studio clearly hasn't given the go-ahead for the second film in the MCU to appear on Disney+.

It's the same story for Spider-Man too as both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home are also nowhere to be seen on the streaming service as Sony hold the distributing rights to both of those films.

How to watch The Incredible Hulk elsewhere

For fans wanting to tick-off every MCU film in a movie marathon, The Incredible Hulk is available to buy or rent digitally from YouTube and Google Play, as well as a host of other outlets.

The DVD of the film is also available to purchase via the likes of Amazon where it comes on its own or as part of the MCU Phase 1 box set.

The same can also be said for the two Spider-Man films.