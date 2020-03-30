Netflix: Who plays Ben Davis in Ozark? Iron Fist veteran Tom Pelphrey is a main player in season 3

Ben Davis is one of the biggest additions to Ozark season 3 but just who is the actor playing him?

After 18 months away from our screens, Ozark is finally back on Netflix for its long-awaited third season.

The new batch of episodes continues the story of Marty and Wendy Byrde as their casino business faces fresh problems as tensions start to rise between crime and cartel bosses.

In typical fashion, a brand new season always brings with it some new faces among the cast and for the newly released season 3, Ben Davis stands out as one of the biggest additions.

Ben is Wendy's brother and he takes on a main role in the new season but just who plays this new character?

Ozark season 3 on Netflix

The third season of Ozark arrived on March 27th, 2020, a full 18 months after season 2 released.

The wait seems to have paid off for fans as Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return in top form as the stakes are ramped up even higher for their casino business as tension rises between crime and cartel bosses.

Something that doesn't help the tension subside at the Byrde's casino is the arrival of Wendy's brother, Ben Davis, who has long suffered from mental health problems.

It's safe to say that his arrival in season 3 takes the show by storm and Ben's whirlwind adventure on Ozark certainly makes for some captivating storytelling.

Who plays Ben Davis in Ozark?

Ben Davis is played by Tom Pelphrey in Ozark season 3.

Tom Pelphrey is best known for his work on the shows Iron Fist and Banshee and brings plenty of experience to his role as Ben in Ozark.

The 37-year-old actor and New Jersey native has been on the acting path since his youth and in 2004, he graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Fine Arts.

Tom Pelphrey's acting debut came shortly before in 2003 and he's gone on to appear in over 30 roles since.

Away from the acting world, Tom Pelphrey is also highly active on social media and has accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a combined following of 80,000 fans.

Tom Pelphrey: Films and TV

As mentioned, Tom Pelphrey's acting debut came in 2003 when he appeared in the long-running US series Guiding Light where he appeared in over 160 episodes as the character John Randall.



Following on from that, Pelphrey has gone on to appear in several major roles over the years, the biggest of which have come in the likes of As the World Turns, the Chinese film Crazy Alien, Banshee and Marvel's Iron Fist.

Up next for Tom Pelphrey is set to be a pair of film appearances. According to IMDb, he's slated to appear in the films Mank and Jill, both of which are reportedly in post-production.

Ozark season 3, meanwhile, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 27th, 2020.