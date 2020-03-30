Who is the girl in the Argos 2020 advert? People want to know!

Argos' new advert campaign has got people asking about its star...

Who would have thought that the best thing the majority of us could do in a global crisis would be to stay in and watch television?

Many of us have been doing that for years anyway, but it's likely true that people up and down the country are spending even more of their time in front of the TV on lockdown.

While it's usually the drama, comedy or soaps keeping us entertained, one advert has seemingly caught the attention of some people.

Argos have got their 2020 advert hitting the screens now, but who is the girl who stars in the advert? We've got everything you need to know...

The 2020 Argos advert

Argos have launched their advert for 2020.

It features its star wearing an array of bizarre outfits, made out of things you'd find in your household but not expect to wear.

They include a drawer and a lampshade on the head and the whole advert has a surreal feeling.

The tag-line is 'so stylish you can wear it', to indicate how highly they rate the homewear they're currently offering.

But who is the girl who is the star of the ad?





Who is the girl in the Argos 2020 advert?

The star of the show is British actress and model Suki Waterhouse.

According to Shots, Waterhouse said of the advert: "This campaign playfully weaves home and fashion together, bringing what we might consider as everyday Argos objects to life in a really fun unexpected way.

"I’ve never considered nor been asked to model a carpet as couture nor an armchair as an accessory but the result is a campaign I doubt viewers will forget in a hurry!”

Waterhouse is 28 years of age and was born in Hammersmith, London. She has modelled for Marks and Spencer, H&M, Burberry and many more.

She has also starred in many films, including Misbehaviour, who was released in March 2020 and also stars Keira Knightley.

Is Argos still open despite coronavirus?

No, Argos stores are not still open.

But they are still making deliveries and the Argos parts of Sainsbury's stores are still open, exclusively to collect orders which have been made online.

That's according to a statement on the company's website.