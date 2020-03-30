What club reportedly expect their £44.5m player to do amid Liverpool speculation

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Thomas Partey.

Liverpool look set to miss out on Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to Cadena Ser, Liverpool are interested in signing Partey from Spanish club Atletico in the summer transfer window.

However, AS has reported that the La Liga outfit are confident that the Ghana international will put pen to paper on a new deal and will not leave this summer.

 

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the 26-year-old has a release clause of €50 million (£44.5 million) in his current contract.

Atletico reportedly want to double that release clause and want the defensive midfielder to stay at the club beyond this summer.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Partey has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico so far this season, scoring two goals in the process.

The defensive midfielder has also scored one goal and provided one assist in eight Champions League matches for the Spanish club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

