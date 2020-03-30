Westworld: Who plays Francis? Celebrated rapper stars in season 3!

Westworld is back on screens with more talent added to the mix, but who plays Francis?

Taking all current TV shows into account, can the cast of Westworld really be beaten?

You have the likes of Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton and Tessa Thompson delivering excellent performances, with season 3 even more stacked than the previous.

Joining us for the new crop of episodes we have Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Marshawn Lynch and more. Needless to say, season 3 promises to be the very best yet.

When a TV adaptation of Michael Crichton's 1973 film was first announced, there was clear excitement from followers of the nostalgic cult film, but nobody could've predicted the success that HBO would have with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's ambitious project.

Since it arrived in 2016 it has been widely regarded as one of the best things on television, so no wonder more and more stars are hopping aboard to help sustain its reputation.

One of them, however, was arguably a much bigger surprise than the other new arrivals...

Westworld: Who plays Francis?

The character of Francis in Westworld season 3 is played by Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi.

That's right! The popular 36-year-old musician shows off his acting chops from the start of the season, appearing first in episode 1 - titled 'Parce Domine' - and later in 'The Absence of Field'.

He's also set to appear in episode 5, titled 'Genre'.

Of course, he's best known as a rapper and singer-songwriter, with such hits under his belt as ''Day 'n' Nite', 'Pursuit of Happiness' and 'Soundtrack 2 My Life'. His latest album, on the other hand, was a collaborative project with Kanye West called Kids See Ghosts back in 2018.

The project received widespread critical acclaim, but it becomes clear just how talented Cudi is when you begin to consider his wealth of screen work too...

Kid Cudi has acted before!

Before Westworld, Kid Cudi starred in a number of films and shows.

In 2010, he began tackling the role of Domingo Brown in the TV series How to Make It in America. He reprised the role for an admirable sixteen episodes through into 2011.

Fast forward to 2013 and he had a pretty cameo on the Family Guy spin-off The Cleveland Show (Devon), and a year later he landed the part of Benny in the blockbuster effort Need for Speed, also featuring Westworld co-star Aaron Paul.

Other film work includes Goodbye World (Lev Berkowitz), The Ever After (Scott), Two Night Stand (Cedric), James White (Nick), Entourage (Allen), Meadowland (Jason) and more.

As for forthcoming work, he's due to appear in the TV mini-series We Are Who We Are and the highly anticipated comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music with Keanu Reeves.

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi attends the premiere of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kid Cudi fans react to Westworld role

A number of fans have taken to Twitter so far to express their happiness over his appearance.

There have been so many tweets celebrating the cast, but of course, there had to be a music joke somewhere! Check out a selection of tweets:

if you didn’t notice kid cudi in westworld last night, don’t feel too bad. it was easy to miss - he didn’t even hum once — serena from LA (@serena_therese) March 16, 2020

Kid Cudi and Aaron Paul on this new season of WestWorld. I’m very intrigued. — Nero (@ah__lix) March 16, 2020

First 15 minutes of #Westworld :Aaron Paul, Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch and Death Grips — connor morkdavid (@morkalork) March 16, 2020

I know there's a lot going on right now, but I just need to pause to note that the season premiere of Westworld had both Kid Cudi and Marshawn Lynch. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 16, 2020

Ten minutes into #Westworld S3 and they give me Aaron Paul and Kid Cudi pic.twitter.com/wlYeTbGEE5 — short skirt, long jacket (@saralandreneau) March 16, 2020

