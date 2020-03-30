'Unthinkable': Gary Lineker believes one player is frustrated at Tottenham

The Tottenham Hotspur legend can see Harry Kane leaving.

Gary Lineker can see why Harry Kane might be 'frustrated' at Tottenham Hotspur and believes it would be 'unthinkable' for a player of his class to not win anything in his career.

The Spurs marksman revealed during an Instagram Q & A on Sunday afternoon that he wasn't committed to staying in North London for his whole career.

Kane also revealed without hesitation that he would rather win the Premier League title than finish his career as the competition's all-time record goalscorer.

Tottenham haven't won a trophy since 2008 in a drought which means that Kane - who turns 27 this summer - also hasn't won anything with the club as of yet.

The Lilywhites finished as runners-up in the Champions League last season, but they failed to reach the quarter-final stage this time around and sit eighth in the Premier League table, 41 points behind Liverpool at the summit.

Kane's comments will no doubt divide Tottenham fans, but the club's former striker and Match of the Day host Lineker can see where the England international is coming from.

He told talkSPORT's breaksfast show this morning [09:25]: "Well it's understandable [that Kane may want to leave]. He's a top-class player, he's one of the best strikers in world football and there's bound to be a degree of frustration with certainly the recent progress of Spurs.

"He's basically saying if they don't go on to win things, because every player wants to win things in their career, I didn't win too much myself, but it would be unthinkable for someone of Harry Kane's stature that he didn't win anything in his entire career."