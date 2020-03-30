'Unbeaten against your firm': Aston Villa legend Agbonlahor winds up Blues fans on IG

Gabby Agbonlahor came through the ranks at Aston Villa.

Gabby Agbonlahor has done his best to wind up Birmingham City fans on his personal Instagram account by posting a picture from his playing days where he is scoring against Aston Villa's bitter rivals.

The boyhood Villa fan was taking part in a challenge where you post a football image, of any kind, from the past on social media with no caption, as he opted to pick his last game against Birmingham when he netted the winner in front of his own fans in 2017.

Agbonlahor, who scored a number of winners against the Blues during his playing career, didn't stop there in his jabs towards the other half of the city.

He also stated how Paul Robinson's face was 'priceless' from the image that he posted and he also told a fellow fan that he has it 'framed in my house, I see him every morning' added with a laughing emoji.

A Birmingham fan did try to bite back at Agbonlahor, but he simply reminded him of his record against the Blues by stating, 'unbeaten against your firm in the league'.

Agbonlahor always had a great record against Birmingham, including scoring a number of winning goals at St Andrew's, as well as Villa Park.

It does seem as though another boyhood Villa fan in Jack Grealish has taken over because he netted both home and away against the Blues last season, including the winner at St Andrew's, which played its part in Dean Smith's side earning promotion.

Whilst Grealish has shown his appetite in scoring against Villa's neighbours, he is unable to do so this season because the Blues are sitting a division below the Midlands giants.