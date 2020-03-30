'Trent and £50m': Fans react to reports Klopp wants to bring their player to Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.
Barcelona fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Liverpool could make a move for Ousmane Dembele.
Sport claims that Liverpool want to sign Dembele in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp willing to pay a huge fee to bring him in.
Dembele has struggled badly since a move to Barcelona, with injuries plaguing the young winger.
But some Barca fans have not yet run of patience with the French international and fear that he could turn into a brilliant player under Klopp’s guidance.
Others, though, think that the time has come for Barca to cash-in on the attacker, and they are hoping that Liverpool make a bid.
If he goes to Liverpool, Klopp will make him top 5 in the world in just 1 year and he'll stop getting injured, I'm sure. This is what happened with Sterling when he met Guardiola, now he's one of the best players in the world.— Christian Castle (@ChrisFCB_) March 29, 2020
Nooooo mannn. Hes neymar like talent man. Wish he gets injury free. 90 is a big bargain for him— Messi The (@Shaurya23369664) March 29, 2020
God no!!!!...he will turn the boy to a monster again— sopulu okoli (@brotherman___) March 29, 2020
If Liverpool did go for Dembele, Klopp would improve him. Sometimes some players just don’t settle in other surroundings in and outside of football.— The Jesta (@the__jesta) March 29, 2020
this guy will be beast under klopp for sure— Binay Edge Dahal ⚡ (@ratedbinay) March 29, 2020
Give us Trent and 50m— Kim Will (@Warona6_Lefika1) March 29, 2020
For Trent + 30million? Yes— jerry_chaqc (@jtchakaamba) March 29, 2020
Man take the 90m and run— Rohan (@Rohandinho_) March 29, 2020
Klopp does appear to want to freshen up his attacking options with the Reds this summer, with a number of players now linked with moves to Anfield.
Dembele could be an appealing addition to Barca’s team, as he has no weak-foot, a huge amount of skill and blistering pace.
However, Liverpool would need to find a way to keep the 22-year-old off the treatment table, if they were to get him back to his very best.
