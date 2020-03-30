'Trent and £50m': Fans react to reports Klopp wants to bring their player to Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Barcelona fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Liverpool could make a move for Ousmane Dembele.

Sport claims that Liverpool want to sign Dembele in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp willing to pay a huge fee to bring him in.

Dembele has struggled badly since a move to Barcelona, with injuries plaguing the young winger.

But some Barca fans have not yet run of patience with the French international and fear that he could turn into a brilliant player under Klopp’s guidance.

Others, though, think that the time has come for Barca to cash-in on the attacker, and they are hoping that Liverpool make a bid.

If he goes to Liverpool, Klopp will make him top 5 in the world in just 1 year and he'll stop getting injured, I'm sure. This is what happened with Sterling when he met Guardiola, now he's one of the best players in the world. — Christian Castle (@ChrisFCB_) March 29, 2020

Nooooo mannn. Hes neymar like talent man. Wish he gets injury free. 90 is a big bargain for him — Messi The (@Shaurya23369664) March 29, 2020

God no!!!!...he will turn the boy to a monster again — sopulu okoli (@brotherman___) March 29, 2020

If Liverpool did go for Dembele, Klopp would improve him. Sometimes some players just don’t settle in other surroundings in and outside of football. — The Jesta (@the__jesta) March 29, 2020

this guy will be beast under klopp for sure — Binay Edge Dahal ⚡ (@ratedbinay) March 29, 2020

Give us Trent and 50m — Kim Will (@Warona6_Lefika1) March 29, 2020

For Trent + 30million? Yes — jerry_chaqc (@jtchakaamba) March 29, 2020

Man take the 90m and run — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) March 29, 2020

Klopp does appear to want to freshen up his attacking options with the Reds this summer, with a number of players now linked with moves to Anfield.

Dembele could be an appealing addition to Barca’s team, as he has no weak-foot, a huge amount of skill and blistering pace.

However, Liverpool would need to find a way to keep the 22-year-old off the treatment table, if they were to get him back to his very best.