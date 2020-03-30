Quick links

'Trent and £50m': Fans react to reports Klopp wants to bring their player to Liverpool

Liverpool are said to be interested in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Barcelona fans have had a mixed reaction to the news that Liverpool could make a move for Ousmane Dembele.

Sport claims that Liverpool want to sign Dembele in the summer, with Jurgen Klopp willing to pay a huge fee to bring him in.

 

Dembele has struggled badly since a move to Barcelona, with injuries plaguing the young winger.

But some Barca fans have not yet run of patience with the French international and fear that he could turn into a brilliant player under Klopp’s guidance.

Others, though, think that the time has come for Barca to cash-in on the attacker, and they are hoping that Liverpool make a bid.

Klopp does appear to want to freshen up his attacking options with the Reds this summer, with a number of players now linked with moves to Anfield.

Dembele could be an appealing addition to Barca’s team, as he has no weak-foot, a huge amount of skill and blistering pace.

However, Liverpool would need to find a way to keep the 22-year-old off the treatment table, if they were to get him back to his very best.

