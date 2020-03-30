Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham still have one of the league's best attacks

Dan Coombs
head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It's been forgotten how good Tottenham Hotspur can be.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur, Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur, Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur, Juan Foyth of Tottenham Hotspur, Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham...

It has been a year of extremes at Tottenham Hotspur. What has been lacking is a bit of positive perspective.

While perhaps reaching the Champions League final was an over achievement, what has happened since has been a story of major under achievement.

The break gives Spurs a chance to reset, and get key players fit.

 

Lost amid the injuries was a bit of perspective on how good this Tottenham attack is capable of being.

What's missing as well as fitness has been self-belief, time to adjust to new boss Jose Mourinho, and the true missing piece - a solid defence.

Harry Kane is proven as one of the world's best strikers. Heung-Min Son it can also be argued is world class.

Beyond that Spurs have Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela competing for attacking positions.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham...

It's possible to upgrade here, but that's what they have tried to do with Bergwijn, who looked good prior to injury.

Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso are also top quality midfielders. The jury is out on Tanguy Ndombele, but give him the benefit of the doubt at this stage.

Clearly Tottenham need more strength in depth. There is no alternative striker, and the defence, once their strength, puts too much pressure on the attack.

If Tottenham can solve these issues whenever the transfer window opens, we might see just how good they are capable of being again.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch