Tottenham still have one of the league's best attacks

It's been forgotten how good Tottenham Hotspur can be.

It has been a year of extremes at Tottenham Hotspur. What has been lacking is a bit of positive perspective.

While perhaps reaching the Champions League final was an over achievement, what has happened since has been a story of major under achievement.

The break gives Spurs a chance to reset, and get key players fit.

Lost amid the injuries was a bit of perspective on how good this Tottenham attack is capable of being.

What's missing as well as fitness has been self-belief, time to adjust to new boss Jose Mourinho, and the true missing piece - a solid defence.

Harry Kane is proven as one of the world's best strikers. Heung-Min Son it can also be argued is world class.

Beyond that Spurs have Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela competing for attacking positions.

It's possible to upgrade here, but that's what they have tried to do with Bergwijn, who looked good prior to injury.

Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso are also top quality midfielders. The jury is out on Tanguy Ndombele, but give him the benefit of the doubt at this stage.

Clearly Tottenham need more strength in depth. There is no alternative striker, and the defence, once their strength, puts too much pressure on the attack.

If Tottenham can solve these issues whenever the transfer window opens, we might see just how good they are capable of being again.