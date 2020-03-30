Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham have leeway before Levy considers mega move: Our view

Dan Coombs
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Kane has been less certain about his future than Tottenham fans may like.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

Harry Kane did not exactly provide the answers Tottenham fans were looking for on his Instagram live chat yesterday.

Quizzed about his future, Kane said [via SkySports]: "I love Spurs, I'll always love Spurs. But it's one of those things - I've always said if I don't feel we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I'm not someone to just stay there for the sake of it."

 

Amid ensuring overreaction, one thing is clear, Kane will not be leaving Tottenham in 2020.

His words are instead a challenge to chairman Daniel Levy and manager Jose Mourinho to step up and get the club moving back in the right direction.

This past season has been an unhappy one for Spurs. They still have a shot at landing a top four place when the campaign resumes, if it resumes.

So how could Kane move?

Tottenham have leeway here, thanks to Kane's contract which runs until 2024 and his respect for the club, which means he would never agitate for a move.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...

Even next summer seems early, although more possible. If Kane has a strong Euro 2021, finishing as top scorer after his World Cup 2018 success, there may be a temptation on Tottenham's part to sell high, if he has another injury hit league campaign.

The same will apply toward the 2022 World Cup which takes place in December of that year.

Entering 2023, Kane will have just 18 months left on his contract.

That is the sort of time when realistically, if there is no new deal signed, Tottenham would have to start considering a club record sale if offers come in and Kane is open to it.

Spurs can avoid this scenario by competing for trophies and engaging Kane's interest in their ability to compete.

His words are a warning, but for 2-3 years, Spurs don't have to take any action in terms of cashing in.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur in action during a training session on March 13, 2019 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch