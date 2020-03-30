Quick links

‘Top centre-forward’: SkySports pundit makes big claim about player who wants Arsenal move

Ollie Watkins and Kiko Casilla during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.
Brentford striker Ollie Watkins recently said that he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

Brentford's Ollie Watkins battles with Leeds United's Stuart Dallas

Ollie Watkin may be playing in the Championship at the moment, but the Brentford striker has lofty ambitions of turning out for Arsenal.

Earlier this month, Watkins told SportsGazette that he dreams of playing for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old striker said that his “dream” is to play for the Gunners, but he admitted that it is “a long shot”.

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham - who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports - has raved about the former Exeter City striker.

 

Higginbotham has outlined the attributes of the striker, and believes that he can be a success in the Premier League.

Higginbotham wrote about Watkins in The Sun: "He has wonderful pace and movement and he is so strong. Physically, he has all the attributes to be a top centre-forward in the Prem.

"He seems very level-headed. I remember watching him come through at Exeter and even then you knew he was going places.   A   step   up to the national side would not faze him."

Stats

Watkins has been on the books of Brentford since 2017 and has been superb for the Bees over the years.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in 37 Championship games for the Bees so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the league, while in 2017-18, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford celebrates after scoring his sides second goal with Emiliano Macrondes of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burton Albion and Brentford at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

