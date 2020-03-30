TikTok’s ultimate iced coffee recipe step by step - and what is Dalgona?

TikTok has pushed Dalgona coffee into the minds of the public - but how do you make it?

The UK is in lockdown, with coffee shops among the host of places which have been forced to close by Boris Johnson because large groups of people can gather there.

That means that people are having to get creative in terms of getting their caffeine fix, as well as finding ways to keep themselves entertained.

A viral iced coffee recipe on TikTok has combined the two perfectly and has thrust Dalgona coffee into the public consciousness.

It might have sparked many people trying to make the recipe themselves and we've got all the information you need on the viral craze and how it started.

What is Dalgona coffee?

Many people may not have heard of Dalgona coffee before.

It is is essentially a hugely creamy, thick iced coffee produced by a mixture of milk, ice and sugar.

Dalgona coffee originated from South Korea and the aim is to be able to make it with as little effort as possible but still produce that great taste.





Why is Dalgona coffee going viral on TikTok?

Basically, people are taking to TikTok to show off their Dalgona recipes while they're in lockdown.

The hashtag 'coffeewhip' is blowing up on TikTok, with more than one million people using it to tag their home coffee videos.

This is the perfect time to try out new recipes, with plenty of time on your hands.

It seems there are plenty of people who are missing their usual coffee trips, which has seemingly led to the spike in videos online.

How to make TikTok's Dalgona iced coffee recipe - step-by-step

The ingredients are; two tablespoons of instant coffee, 2 tablespoons of sugar, two tablespoons hot water, a cup of milk, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract and plenty of Ice cubes.

Mix the instant coffee, sugar, hot water and vanilla extract in a bowl, whipping together with an electric whisk and stop when it's thick and light. Put some ice cubes and milk in a cup then top with the coffee mixture before mixing them. Add any additional sugar, to your taste!

It really is that simple, and make sure you check out TikTok for the latest recipes.