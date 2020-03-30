TikTok: 'Why you so negative' song from 'Distance Dance' challenge revealed

Are you up-to-date with the latest video challenge on TikTok?

Thanks to the social distancing rules here in the UK, more people are turning to TikTok for video content and viral challenges. The social media app was already popular among the millennial generation, but it has seen a significant surge following the Covid-19 outbreak across the world.

For instance, according to a report from Sensor Tower, TikTok had 113 million downloads just for the month of February which comes to a total of 2 billion installs since the release of the app.

And one of the latest trends on the site is the 'Distance Dance' challenge which is getting more hits every single day. So, what is the 'Why you so negative' song in the trend?

Here are the TikTok trend and song from the challenge revealed!

What is the 'Distance Dance' challenge?

The trend comes from social media influencer and dancer Charli D'Amelio. Charli is the biggest TikTok star and has appeared on shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

You can find plenty of videos on TikTok under the hashtags #distancedance and #distancedancechallenge.

Charli came up with the challenge in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as she aims to raise money for vulnerable people and charity organisations.

The TikTok creator said in her video: "Stay home & do the #distancedance. Tag me & the hashtag in your video. P&G will donate to Feeding America & Matthew 25 for first 3M videos."

To take part in the challenge, make sure to tag @charlidamelio and use the hashtag #distancedance to make it visible for more people on TikTok and help Charli's fundraising campaign.

@charlidamelio Stay home & do the ##distancedance. Tag me & the hashtag in your video. P&G will donate to Feeding America & Matthew 25 for first 3M videos ##PGPartner ♬ #DistanceDance - P&G

What is the 'Why you so negative' song on TikTok?

The song is called 'Big Up's' from Jordyn, Nic Da Kid and Yung Nnelg. And based on the single's release date, the song was created for the TikTok challenge.

If you look at videos from other users on TikTok, you will see that the challenge starts with the line 'Why you so negative'.

That's why some might think the challenge is called 'Why you so negative' when it actually comes under the name 'Distance Dance'.

How popular is the TikTok challenge?

The challenge is getting great hits after Charlie initiated it. The hashtag #sonegative has more than 160k views at the time of writing, while the main one #distancedance has over 2.7 billion views.

If you search for 'Distance Dance', you'll see that Charli's challenge has inspired other users to come up with plenty of other video challenges.

What a great initiative to raise money for those in need.