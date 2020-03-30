TikTok: What is the 'Baby come give me something' song challenge?

One of the latest TikTok challenges has become such a hit that even Jennifer Lopez and her family couldn't resist taking part.

If you haven't downloaded TikTok yet, you're missing out on a lot of fun dance challenges and hilarious videos with pets staying inside.

As social distancing rules are set to get even stricter in the UK, people on social media get innovative and create a lot of great content for others to enjoy at home.

For example, one of the latest video challenges on TikTok is popular among many celebrities and famous social influencers.

So, what is the 'Baby come give me something' song challenge about? Here's all the info you need about the hit trend on social media...

What is 'Baby come give me something' song challenge on TikTok?

The latest TikTok trend sees people do a group dance to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign's song 'Something New'.

In the video challenge, people take part with their families and friends in a row where each one performs the same dance routine.

It's unclear who initiated it, however, the #babygivemesomething has 7 million views on TikTok at the time of publication.

And honestly, the song is so addicting that soon you'll want to create your own take on the challenge too.

'Something New': Lyrics

The lyrics that you hear in the challenge are:

Baby, come give me something new

Baby, come give me something new

'Cause I can't stop loving you

Since I got a taste of your love

Baby, come give me something new

Twitter is tired of the TikTok challenge

It's safe to say that Twitter users have had it enough with the new challenge.

In fact, it seems that whenever a new trend becomes popular on TikTok - Twitter goes on a massive social media strike against it!

Plus, the 'Baby come give me something' challenge has led many people to come up with their own memes for the trend. Just saying, but you're making the whole challenge more popular that way...

