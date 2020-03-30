The Nest: Who is Katie Leung? BBC One welcomes Cho Chang actress from Harry Potter!

The Nest blends famous faces with new acting names, including Harry Potter star Katie Leung.

Given the unprecedented times we're currently living through, there is nothing better to keep our minds occupied than a good bit of television.

And thankfully, BBC One has brought the captivating thriller, The Nest, to our screens and it's already got viewers on the edges of their seats.

As well as a gripping plotline, fans have no doubt been wowed by the show's stunning cast which features plenty of big names and new faces alike.

The show focuses on a main trio of characters but in episode 2, fans were greeted with the unexpected appearance of Katie Leung, who is playing Eleanor in the series, but just where might fans recognise the Scottish actress from?

FILMING LOCATION: You can actually stay in the house from The Nest

The Nest on BBC One

The Nest's first episode arrived on BBC One on March 22nd.

The series tells the story of Dan and Emily, a wealthy couple from Glasgow. The pair are looking to have children but have struggled and have tried almost every method in the book.

That is until they meet Kaya, a young 18-year-old from the opposite end of the class divide who offers to be a surrogate.

However, doubts are instantly cast over whether or not she can be trusted.

Introducing Katie Leung as Eleanor

Eleanor is introduced in The Nest's second episode. She played by Scottish actress Katie Leung and is a journalist working for The Morning Courier newspaper.

She's new on the job and is looking for her first big scoop but is left covering light-hearted fluff stories and fetching her editor's breakfast. However, her paths soon cross with Dan and Emily.

Katie Leung, who was born and raised in Motherwell to parents of Hong Kong descent, is best known for her role as Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise.

Away from acting, Katie Leung is also active on social media with accounts on both Twitter and Instagram with a following of 483,000 across both platforms.

Katie Leung: Films and TV

Now 32 years old, Katie has been working in the acting industry since 2005 when she made her professional acting debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and would go on to appear in five of the Potter films in total.

Since then, she's had a hugely productive acting career with a total of 18 roles to her name according to IMDb.

The biggest of these have come in the likes of T2 Trainspotting as well as the series White Dragon on Amazon Prime, Chimerica and the kids' TV show Moominvalley.

It'll be fascinating to see where the former Harry Potter actress ends up next and we can't wait to see what else The Nest has in store over the coming weeks.

The Nest continues on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday evenings until the fifth and finale episode arrives on April 19th.