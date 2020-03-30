Paul Bazely in The Good Karma Hospital: Benidorm veteran stars at the centre of episode 3

The Good Karma Hospital is back on ITV for its long-awaited third series.

"I recognise you" is a familiar shout in many a living room when we spot a recognisable actor in a film or TV series.

Whether it's an actor from another TV show or a cameo from a film's director, there's always gets a good reaction from viewers.

In the case of ITV's The Good Karma Hospital, the tear-jerking episode 3 introduces fans to a familiar face in the form of Paul Bazely but where might fans recognise the actor from?

A NEW ADDITION: Scarlett Alice Johnson saves the day in The Good Karma Hospital

The Good Karma Hospital series 3 on ITV

After last airing on ITV in the spring of 2018, fans of The Good Karma Hospital have had a long wait for series 3.

That wait finally came to an end in March 2020 as the third series finally arrived with Amanda Redman still leading the way as Dr Lydia Fonseca alongside her partner Greg McConnell, played by Neil Morrissey.

Series 3 has proved troublesome for both so far with fresh cases at the hospital causing havoc for Lydia while Greg's beachside bar is forced to close.

Episode 3 welcomes Paul Bazely as Sitesh Pillai

Episode 3 proves to be the most dramatic and tear-jerking so far.

Ruby is met with quite the dilemma when she meets Sitesh Pillai, a man whose life has been one sad story after another who lives with several ailments, both mental and physical, who does his best to avoid treatment.

Sitesh is played expertly by Paul Bazely who has seamlessly turned his acting talents to drama after a career that has become known for comedy appearances, especially after 10 years on the ITV sitcom, Benidorm.

Paul Bazely: Films and TV

Paul Bazely has been working in the acting industry since 1991 when he appeared in the BBC comedy series Making Out.

Since then, he's gone on to appear in over 40 acting roles with his most famed appearances coming in the likes of The IT Crowd, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Black Mirror and even a small cameo role in 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Up next for Paul Bazely according to IMDb are roles in the film Four Kids and It which is awaiting its release at some point in 2020, and the series Because the Night which is reported to be currently filming.

In the meantime, The Good Karma Hospital continues on Sunday evenings at 8pm on ITV until the six-episode series concludes on April 19th.