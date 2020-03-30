'That would be cracking': Some Newcastle fans excited by player they've heard Bruce wants

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to have held meetings over signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Newcastle United fans appear to be excited by the latest reports in the Daily Star, which suggest they will push to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of Edouard, and it seems that Steve Bruce has now made him one of their top targets.

Bruce is said to have held meetings over video about Edouard in recent days, with Celtic apparently willing to sell him for around £30 million.

And Newcastle supporters seem to think that Edouard would be a good addition to their squad.

Tell ya what that would be a cracking signing — HWTL (@NUFCChazo) March 30, 2020

If true I like it but many top teams will be looking at him. — Stuart Paterson (@Stui_86) March 30, 2020

Gayle plus £18m and that solves 2 problems . Edouard , ASM and Miggy be nice — Trevor Slater (@trevorslater) March 30, 2020

He bangs them in for toon on FM for me! — Luke Powell (@powelly8) March 30, 2020

nice, but would rather have morelos, or even better both — wayne sharples (@toonbarmy1969) March 30, 2020

I called this months ago — chez (@Chez261984) March 30, 2020

A lot of stuff going on in the world right now but I'd absolutely love us to sign Edouard. #NUFC — Daniel (@danjpeg) March 29, 2020

Newcastle are in desperate need of a striker, as it has been a real weak spot for them this season.

The Magpies spent big in the summer on Joelinton, but he has badly struggled since arriving at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s record signing has just one Premier League goal to his name all season, with concerns rising over his performances.

Edouard, meanwhile, has been in prolific form for Celtic - and has notched 27 goals across all competitions.