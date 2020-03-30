‘Tearing it up’: Harry Kane impressed with reported £120m Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been impressed with reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho, as quoted on an Instagram Live Video with Jamie Redknapp.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest from Manchester United and Chelsea in the 20-year-old England international winger as well.

It has been added that the former Manchester City prospect is valued at £120 million.

Kane plays with Sancho for the England national football team, and he has been impressed with the winger.

Kane told former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live Video while discussing the current England team: “Obviously Jadon in the Bundesliga tearing it up.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sancho has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in the process.

The England international has also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Bundesliga outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the league, and scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.