'Swap with Ousmane Dembele': Tottenham fans react to strange transfer rumour

The Tottenham Hotspur veteran is being linked with a big move away.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a Tottenham Hotspur player.

But it isn't Harry Kane, or Davinson Sanchez, or Son Heung-min. Actually, it's Jan Vertonghen.

The veteran Tottenham defender turns 33 next month and it looks like he'll be leaving North London on a free transfer this summer.

If a contract extension was going to happen, it probably would've been done and dusted by now.

But bizarrely, the Spanish giants are keen on the Belgium international, according to Sport.

The report adds that Barca see Vertonghen - who joined Spurs back in 2012 - as a 'magnificent option' by virtue of the fact that he'll be a Bosman.

It's an odd rumour and here's how Tottenham fans have reacted to it:

Swap with Ousmanne Dembele lads? @FCBarcelona — ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) March 30, 2020

I love Jan more than anyone in the current squad but his performance this season has been hard to watch. Especially after last season, which was arguebly his best. Might reinvent himself at Barca. Great opportunity, sad to see him go without winning anything with us — Syed Aliff Abdullah (@ffiladeys) March 30, 2020

Good for him. It's still not a reason for us to try and keep him. We can't start a new season with him and Toby and as Toby has signed it's Jan that's got to go. Wish him well but we can't be sentimental cause this team needs major surgery — Murphy (@thebloodyn9ne) March 30, 2020

@JanVertonghen - I will be truly gutted to see you leave, however to see you get an opportunity at a club like Barcelona does not happen too often in a players career. You must do what is best for you and your family, however I sincerely hope that you are donning our Spurs shirt — Micky O’Sullivan (@MickyOSullivan1) March 30, 2020

Lol they do have a history of signing Belgian vets (vermaelan) so believable - Jan deserves it, nice way to see out a great career #superjan — Sam (@sam71212326) March 30, 2020

Is it going to happen? Well, stranger things have definitely happened, but probably not.

As talented as Vertonghen was once upon a time, Barcelona is a huge upgrade on Tottenham and he simply isn't the defender that he used to be, evident by how he has struggled in a big way since Jose Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino.