Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Swap with Ousmane Dembele': Tottenham fans react to strange transfer rumour

Shane Callaghan
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley react to a situation involving Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur veteran is being linked with a big move away.

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a Tottenham Hotspur player.

But it isn't Harry Kane, or Davinson Sanchez, or Son Heung-min. Actually, it's Jan Vertonghen.

The veteran Tottenham defender turns 33 next month and it looks like he'll be leaving North London on a free transfer this summer.

If a contract extension was going to happen, it probably would've been done and dusted by now.

 

But bizarrely, the Spanish giants are keen on the Belgium international, according to Sport.

The report adds that Barca see Vertonghen - who joined Spurs back in 2012 - as a 'magnificent option' by virtue of the fact that he'll be a Bosman.

It's an odd rumour and here's how Tottenham fans have reacted to it:

Is it going to happen? Well, stranger things have definitely happened, but probably not.

As talented as Vertonghen was once upon a time, Barcelona is a huge upgrade on Tottenham and he simply isn't the defender that he used to be, evident by how he has struggled in a big way since Jose Mourinho took over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur and Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley react to a situation involving Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch