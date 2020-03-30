'Swap deal': Some Arsenal fans want Gunners to offer Wenger signing for £55m replacement

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with a move for Luka Jovic.

Some Arsenal fans are proposing a swap deal involving one of their star players after being linked at the weekend with a move for Luka Jovic.

According to The Mirror (March 29, page 77), Arsenal will consider a move for Jovic if he's allowed to leave Real Madrid - although Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

The Serbian cost Real £55 million from Frankfurt last summer, but has scored just twice in 24 games.

That, it seems, has not deterred the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham, although it is suggested that the Gunners are looking for a loan deal.

Arsenal are not currently short of strikers, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to call on.

But doubts over Aumabeyang's future - with Chelsea among the clubs being credited with an interest as the 30-year-old nears the final year of his contract - could convince the Gunners to consider alternatives.

And the following Arsenal fans think their side should offer the latter in exchange for Jovic and a Real Madrid teammate with whom the Gunners are already familiar.

Screw the 10 mil part. Ceballos and Jovic in exchange — Logun (@Logun57654989) March 30, 2020

I'll take Jovic+Ceballos for Auba in a heartbeat https://t.co/4XgtNdlSTF — Corrosive Acidt (@markodidon) March 30, 2020

he is alright..maybe we can swap auba for jovic & ceballos — فراس (@Salt19Pepe) March 30, 2020

If Aubameyang wants to leave id happily do a swap deal. £20ms + Jovic — Kodak Ak™ (@kodak_ak) March 30, 2020

Swap Jovic for Auba and permanent deal for Ceballos and I am happy — Martin Hloušek (@mhlousek17) March 29, 2020

Auba for jovic and Ceballos tbh — Najib (@BendItLikePepe) March 29, 2020

Auba to Madrid for Jovic + Ceballos.. Make it happen.. Jovic's a perfect CF.. Tall.. Strong.. Lethal.. Let's get Him.. — Amar23️ (@Niko19Pepe) March 29, 2020

Get ceballos and Jovic in Auba deal if he insists to leave — Gooner Simon (@GaluweroIII) March 29, 2020

Swap Jovic for Auba — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) March 29, 2020