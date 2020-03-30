'Stop, hell no': Arsenal fans respond to what Sky Sports have tweeted

Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal should be interested in signing West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Arsenal fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United, after Paul Merson suggested the transfer.

Arsenal could be on the hunt for a defensive midfielder this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to make changes at the Emirates Stadium.

Merson has now claimed that Rice should be a player on Arsenal’s radar.

He said to Sky Sports: “I can’t believe Arsenal aren’t going in for a player like Rice.

“A player like Rice can allow the attacking players to flourish and it gives the central defenders the chance to be better than what they are.”

But Arsenal fans do not agree with their former player, as they feel that Rice wouldn’t make a smart addition to their squad.

Should Arsenal be looking to sign Declan Rice this summer?



Paul Merson thinks so... https://t.co/vumPCm63Zy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 28, 2020

Unpopular take : Guendouzi is better than Rice — Justin Lancaster (@Jlizzle4shizzle) March 28, 2020

Na we good — evan 》 (@afcevan) March 28, 2020

Our midfield has scores 2 goals all season. We have torreira that can do the job rice does I would rather get a box to box player or a proper number 10. — Hassan (@wizzard_of_ozil) March 28, 2020

Hellll noooo — Gabriel aubameyang (@Auba14SZN) March 28, 2020

No thanks...

overrated



same as having Chambers in DM — theGoonerMenu (@Aubamezzette) March 28, 2020

We might not have very disciplined midfielders but he is not the answer lol — Č (@2020afc) March 28, 2020

Rice is a player who has often divided opinion outside of West Ham, and Arsenal fans’ reaction to Merson’s comments really highlights that.

Rice is very highly regarded at the London Stadium, where he is one of the first names on West Ham’s teamsheet, but many fans of rival clubs do seem to have doubts over his ability.

What is unquestionable is that Rice would offer Arsenal more disciplined positionally than any of their current options in midfield.

But whether he could be considered an upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka is more up for debate.