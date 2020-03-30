Quick links

'Stop, hell no': Arsenal fans respond to what Sky Sports have tweeted

John Verrall
Paul Merson has suggested that Arsenal should be interested in signing West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Arsenal fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Declan Rice from West Ham United, after Paul Merson suggested the transfer.

Arsenal could be on the hunt for a defensive midfielder this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to make changes at the Emirates Stadium.

Merson has now claimed that Rice should be a player on Arsenal’s radar.

He said to Sky Sports: “I can’t believe Arsenal aren’t going in for a player like Rice.

 

“A player like Rice can allow the attacking players to flourish and it gives the central defenders the chance to be better than what they are.”

But Arsenal fans do not agree with their former player, as they feel that Rice wouldn’t make a smart addition to their squad.

Rice is a player who has often divided opinion outside of West Ham, and Arsenal fans’ reaction to Merson’s comments really highlights that.

Rice is very highly regarded at the London Stadium, where he is one of the first names on West Ham’s teamsheet, but many fans of rival clubs do seem to have doubts over his ability.

What is unquestionable is that Rice would offer Arsenal more disciplined positionally than any of their current options in midfield.

But whether he could be considered an upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka is more up for debate.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

