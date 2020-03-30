‘So many assists’: SkySports pundit raves about reported £20m Tottenham Hotspur target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Danny Higginbotham has raved about Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze in The Sun.

The former Manchester United defender - who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports - believes that Eze is hugely talented, and is not surprised that he has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to The Sun, Premier League outfit Tottenham are interested in signing the 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Championship club QPR in the summer transfer window.

The British tabloid has claimed that QPR want as much as £20 million as transfer fee for the youngster.

Higginbotham wrote about Eze in The Sun: "At just 21 years of age, he can play in a No 10 role or on the left — and has done brilliantly this season with the second most goals and assists for QPR.

"You would not want him one on one. He has that knack of gliding past players with ease. He has so many assists because he attracts so much attention which creates space for his team-mates.

"Eze’s very talented and believes in his own ability. No wonder Tottenham are linked with him.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Eze has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Championship matches for QPR so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the midfielder made 37 starts and five substitute appearances in the league for Rangers, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Eze is a very talented and promising young player who can only get better in the coming years.

The youngster would be a very smart signing for Spurs, not just for now, but in the long run as well.