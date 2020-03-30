SkySports pundit says ‘unbelievably intelligent’ reported Liverpool target 'can do anything’

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs linked with Jude Bellingham.

Danny Higginbotham has raved about reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham in The Sun.

The former Manchester United defender - who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports - believes that the Birmingham City teenager could become the best all-round central midfielder in England.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in signing Bellingham from Birmingham in the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph has credited Arsenal and Chelsea with interest in the 16-year-old midfielder.

Higginbotham wrote in The Sun about Bellingham: When he first broke through at St Andrew’s he played wide in a 4-4-2 to get lots of space on the ball, now he has found his feet in the middle.

“For his age, he is unbelievably intelligent and knows where to be all the time, whether in attack or defence.

“If he continues to grow and mature then he will be THE all-round central midfielder in this country — he can do anything.”

Stats

Bellingham has made 25 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Birmingham so far this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 16-year-old England Under-17 midfielder has played twice in the FA Cup and once in the EFL Cup for the Blues this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Progress

Bellingham has been superb for Birmingham, especially considering that he is only 16 years of age.

Given the progress that the English teenager has made, it is only logical to expect him to continue this development and become a star for a big club in the Premier League in the coming years.