SkySports pundit gives verdict on linked-away Arsenal player’s ‘attitude’

Gabriel Martinelli has been playing well for Arsenal this season.

Alan Smith has raved about Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli on Skysports.com.

The former Arsenal striker has been impressed with the 18-year-old Brazilian and has hailed his attitude.

Smith has added that there is a lot to come from the teenager, and has stated that he needs to be nurtured.

Smith wrote on SKySports.com: "I'm a big fan of Martinelli in particular. I think he's got a great attitude and a wonderful eye for goal as we've seen on a number of occasions already.

"There's definitely a lot to come from him but you have to be careful you don't put too much responsibility on young shoulders. They need to be nurtured.”

Linked away

Martinelli has already been linked with moves away from Premier League outfit Arsenal.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian striker.

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old forward has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.