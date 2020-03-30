West Ham should consider replacing Declan Rice with Isaac Hayden

West Ham United's Rice has reportedly been a subject of interest from many top clubs across the Premier League.

Sky Sports reported last week that West Ham United's Declan Rice is being looked at by Chelsea, with a view to a summer transfer.

Rice has been an ever-present for the Hammers this season.

The 21-year-old has been tipped by many to have a fine career at a top club, and it looks likely that he will leave the Hammers sooner or later.

Losing a player as integral as Rice would be a huge loss for David Moyes' side and they will need to find a solid replacement for him if he leaves in the summer.

One player Moyes could look at is Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden. The former Arsenal man is unsettled at St. James' Park according to the Chronicle, which should make him available in the summer.

In an interview with the Chronicle in January last year, Hayden admitted that he would like to leave Newcastle in order to get closer to his family who live in South Wales.

The distance between South Wales and London is about half as much as the distance from Newcastle, which could prove to be a huge selling point for the Hammers should they move for him in the summer.

Hayden, 25, has proved to be a solid player in the Premier League over the last two years and he would be a very good addition in the Hammers' midfield.

The former Arsenal midfielder is good in the air, has good control of the ball and is positionally astute; arguably more than Rice is at this moment.

If Rice does leave in the summer to Chelsea or another top English club, Hayden would be a very good replacement considering his Premier League experience. With his contract expiring at the end of next season, he should not be too expensive.