Three reasons why Arsenal should not sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for the Colombian.

Spanish outlet Marca claimed last week that Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid's James Rodriguez in the summer.

The Colombian international has long been linked with a move to the Gunners but things haven't quite worked out.

With his future at Real Madrid now looking bleak, Rodriguez will reportedly consider a move to Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta should stay away for more than just one reason.

Age:

Rodriguez will turn 29 in the summer and a big investment on a player at that stage of his career would be an unnecessary investment.

Arsenal should go for someone much younger, who Arteta could build the squad around for the next five years or more.

Inconsistency:

Rodriguez was tipped to be the next big thing in world football after his phenomenal World Cup campaign back in 2014. The Colombian earned a big-money move to Real Madrid as a result and managed 13 goals and 13 assists in his debut league season.

However, things have only gone downhill since. Rodriguez's best return since that season came at Bayern Munich, where he spent two years on loan and contributed directly to 18 goals in a fairly one-sided campaign in the Bundesliga.

He just has a goal and two assists in 13 appearances this season and signing a player on the decline would be a massive risk for the Gunners.

Arsenal have to spend smart:

A fourth consecutive season in the Europa League is looking increasingly likely for the Gunners and that will have serious financial implications.

Arsenal spent a whopping £72 million (BBC) on Nicolas Pepe last summer and it will be difficult for them to spend the same kind of money again this summer.

A centre-back and possibly another midfielder has to be the priority for Arsenal in the summer and, if things go against their plans, they might have to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well.

The need for those positions are a lot more important than for another number 10 at the moment, which makes the decision over Rodriguez a simple one.