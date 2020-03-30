Reported links to Lovren could mean that Issa Diop will leave West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

According to a report from TeamTalk, West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Liverpool's Dejan Lovren in the next transfer window.

Lovren has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer with clubs from across Europe reportedly interested in him.

The report claims that Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all joined the Hammers in pursuit of the Croatian.

David Moyes' side have Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and young summer signing Goncalo Cardoso in their ranks, which means that one of their defenders could be allowed to leave.

A case can be made for why each of the above four centre-halves should be sold, but the most likely contender to leave the London Stadium is Diop.

The Frenchman had a very impressive debut campaign with the Hammers but he, like many of his teammates, has had his struggles in the Premier League this season.

In recent weeks, the 6ft 4in defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Mirror) and his potential availability would most likely please Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Diop has all the qualities to be a top centre-half and he is one of West Ham's most valuable players at the club.

The Express claimed previously that the Frenchman is valued at about £50 million, which would help the Hammers make a huge profit on the £22 million (BBC) they paid for him in 2018.

It would be interesting to see how West Ham fans would react to the club's reported interest in Lovren, but the possibility of parting ways with Diop is unlikely to come as good news for most supporters.