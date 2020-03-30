Quick links

Reported links to Lovren could mean that Issa Diop will leave West Ham

Sebastien Haller,Issa Diop and Arthur Masuaku of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 9, 2020 in Romford, England.
West Ham United are reportedly interested in Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury, England.

According to a report from TeamTalk, West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Liverpool's Dejan Lovren in the next transfer window. 

Lovren has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer with clubs from across Europe reportedly interested in him.

The report claims that Premier League sides Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have all joined the Hammers in pursuit of the Croatian. 

 

David Moyes' side have Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and young summer signing Goncalo Cardoso in their ranks, which means that one of their defenders could be allowed to leave. 

A case can be made for why each of the above four centre-halves should be sold, but the most likely contender to leave the London Stadium is Diop.

The Frenchman had a very impressive debut campaign with the Hammers but he, like many of his teammates, has had his struggles in the Premier League this season. 

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal shakes hands with Issa Diop of West Ham at full time after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07,...

In recent weeks, the 6ft 4in defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Mirror) and his potential availability would most likely please Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. 

Diop has all the qualities to be a top centre-half and he is one of West Ham's most valuable players at the club.

The Express claimed previously that the Frenchman is valued at about £50 million, which would help the Hammers make a huge profit on the £22 million (BBC) they paid for him in 2018. 

It would be interesting to see how West Ham fans would react to the club's reported interest in Lovren, but the possibility of parting ways with Diop is unlikely to come as good news for most supporters. 

Issa Diop of West Ham United celebrates scoring a goal to make the score 1-0 during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...

