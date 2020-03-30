Gary Lineker lists the four clubs Tottenham's Harry Kane could go to

The Tottenham Hotspur star could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker spoke to TalkSport (30/03; 09:29am) about Harry Kane and his potential destinations at the end of this season.

Kane spoke to former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live video about his future, which scared a few Tottenham fans.

The England skipper claimed that his ambition is to win trophies and he that he isn't afraid to leave Tottenham in order to achieve that in the future.

That has brought a wave of speculation about his future and Lineker has outlined a few clubs who would be interested in him in the summer.

He said: "He could possibly go abroad. There are a lot of players who feel uncomfortable about doing that though.

"At home, you look at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero is 32 and Manchester United, well they definitely need to sign a centre-forward. He’s got one or two options. Barcelona could replace Luis Suarez, Real Madrid, to replace Benzema."

The two Manchester clubs would almost definitely be in the race if Kane wants a move away.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will need a world-class striker soon, while it won't be surprising if clubs like Juventus and PSG come in for the 26-year-old as well.

Tottenham will make a huge sum if they sell Kane, with the Telegraph previously claiming that Daniel Levy will demand as much as £250 million for his star striker.

That would set a new world record in football transfers but, irrespective of how much money they make from his sale, Jose Mourinho will not be happy to lose his talisman.