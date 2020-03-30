Quick links

Gary Lineker lists the four clubs Tottenham's Harry Kane could go to

Shamanth Jayaram
Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.
The Tottenham Hotspur star could leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-remain a rally rejecting the the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on November 14, 2018 in London, England. Anti-Brexit groups 'Best for Britain' and 'The...

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker spoke to TalkSport (30/03; 09:29am) about Harry Kane and his potential destinations at the end of this season. 

Kane spoke to former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp in an Instagram Live video about his future, which scared a few Tottenham fans. 

The England skipper claimed that his ambition is to win trophies and he that he isn't afraid to leave Tottenham in order to achieve that in the future. 

 

That has brought a wave of speculation about his future and Lineker has outlined a few clubs who would be interested in him in the summer. 

He said: "He could possibly go abroad. There are a lot of players who feel uncomfortable about doing that though.

"At home, you look at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero is 32 and Manchester United, well they definitely need to sign a centre-forward. He’s got one or two options. Barcelona could replace Luis Suarez, Real Madrid, to replace Benzema."

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

The two Manchester clubs would almost definitely be in the race if Kane wants a move away.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will need a world-class striker soon, while it won't be surprising if clubs like Juventus and PSG come in for the 26-year-old as well. 

Tottenham will make a huge sum if they sell Kane, with the Telegraph previously claiming that Daniel Levy will demand as much as £250 million for his star striker. 

That would set a new world record in football transfers but, irrespective of how much money they make from his sale, Jose Mourinho will not be happy to lose his talisman. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) consoles Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (R) as he leaves the pitch having picked up an injury during the English...

