Everton-linked Marc Roca has shades of Xabi Alonso

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly interested in signing Marc Roca in the summer.

La Razon reported last week that Everton are interested in signing Espanyol's highly-rated defensive midfielder, Marc Roca, in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has shown immense potential this season for Espanyol and the report claims that he will be available if a club pays his release clause of £36 million in the summer.

Roca, a defensive midfielder by trade, is capable of playing in a box-to-box role. Everton already have Andre Gomes in that position but it is the number six role that needs filling in the upcoming transfer window.

Idrissa Gueye is yet to be replaced by the Toffees, which has caused them a few problems in the centre of their midfield. Jean-Philippe Gbamin has spent almost all season in the treatment room, which isn't a good sign looking at the future.

Roca, if the reports are to be believed, has been identified as someone who can finally replace Gueye and he would be a phenomenal addition to the squad.

The Spaniard will bring in the shield that Everton need in front of their back line but his game isn't just limited to that. Roca has fantastic vision and has long passes of real quality in his locker, which makes him a huge threat in attack from a deeper position.

Roca's game is very similar to another Spaniard who Carlo Ancelotti has had the pleasure of working with before - Xabi Alonso.

The Real Madrid legend was one of the greatest midfielders of his generation and it is unlikely that many players will get on to the same level that he was on in his prime years.

Roca has all the qualities that Alonso did in his game, but he will need the right manager to guide him to have a career at least half as successful as the former Liverpool man.

Ancelotti is no stranger to making good players better and Roca would have the ideal role model in front of him to learn from.

Espanyol are bottom of the league at the moment and are likely to go down if the league restarts. That would potentially make him available for a lot less than his £36 million release clause and Everton should be all over him in the summer.