Seven best football Isolation 11 ideas - and check out James Milner's team!

Football fans - and players - are looking for ways to keep busy during lockdown.

The world of football has ground to a halt because of the coronavirus crisis and it is not clear at all when matches will resume again.

That means football fans and players have to find different ways of keeping themselves entertained. It's fair to say even the planned international break last weekend would have gone down better than ever.

Some are turning to nostalgia, with old matches online keeping them occupied, but others are getting involved in a viral trend on social media.

But what is Isolation 11 and why is James Milner involved? We've got all the info you need as well as tips to make your team even better than the Liverpool star's.

What is Isolation 11?

People are making starting elevens with things they can find in the house.

Obviously, the country is on lockdown, so people are getting household items and laying them out in a formation like they're announcing the starting XI.

The key is to make a pun between the names of pro footballers and the item you've chosen - the sillier the better.

It's not just fans getting involved, a Premier League winner really kicked the craze into gear...





James Milner's Isolation 11

Liverpool's James Milner has decided to take ownership of the 'boring' perception which formed of him over the years when he started his own Twitter account.

By his own admission, his team is full of 'dad jokes', but who makes the starting XI?

Joe 'Heart' is in goal, with Kyle (Dog) Walker, John Terry's Chocolate Orange, Dominic Mat-aeo and Trevor Cherry (yoghurt) at the back.

David Silva (coin), David (cricket) Bat-ty, 'Genie' Wijnaldum and Patrik 'Burger' complete the midfield, with Thierry Henry (the Hoover) and Geoff Hors(e)field in attack.

'Bread' Friedel, Gabriel Heinz(e) Ketchup, Frank Lamp-ard, Ruel Fox, Titi Camera and David (High) Heal-y are on the bench, before Milner completes the video by (Lewis) Dunk-ing his biscuit in some tea.

Had plenty of time to think about this... here’s my #isolationXI - let me know who would make your squad... #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

Seven best Isolation 11 ideas

Are you struggling for ideas on players for your isolation 11?

We've picked out seven ideas that Milner didn't go for and the first one most people will have in their house is Declan Rice. You can also use Declan Rice Pudding if you want to shake it up.

One of the best we've seen so far is Lip Balmby (Nick Barmby) who can play anywhere across midfield.

Getting your Petr Cech-book out is a good way to kick off between the sticks and another big presence is Neil 'Razor' Ruddock at the back.

You can dig one of your shinpads out and get Andrew Shinnie in the side, and Millwall's Jed Wallace threw Fulham's Tom (Chili con) Carne (Cairney) into his midfield.

If you need a manager, just get out some Sam Allar-dice. Enjoy!